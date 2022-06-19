PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (left) and Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob (right) attend the Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation (PKINK) Appreciation Night in Kota Baru June 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, June 19 — Kelantan will see a huge leap in economic growth with the approval of several basic infrastructure projects, including through the Kelantan State Structure Plan 2040, said Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob.

He said the high allocation was due to the vibrant new projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) and continuation of projects under 11MP, which would definitely contribute to economic development in the state.

Among the projects are the upgrading of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP), development of the Integrated Marine Terminal in Tok Bali, East Coast Expressway 3, Central Spine Road and the East Coast Rail Link Project (ECRL).

“Kelantan as a state is economically competitive and there is a balanced growth in physical development and human capital development.

“As such, the state government has taken the siasah syariyyah approach as a mechanism in the administration of the state, in upholding the principles of syariah for the state to be blessed with prosperity,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation (PKINK) Appreciation Night here today, which was also attended by PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang. — Bernama