A general view of tunnel constructions site of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in Bentong, Pahang, January 13, 2022. A total of 1,547 lots of land in Kelantan for phase one of ECRL project have been acquired and gazetted under Section 8 of the Land Acquisition Act 1960. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA BARU, June 16 — A total of 1,547 lots of land in Kelantan for phase one of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project have been acquired and gazetted under Section 8 of the Land Acquisition Act 1960, said Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the land acquisitions were undertaken by the Department of Director-General of Lands and Mines (JKPTG) of Kelantan in the districts of Kota Baru, Machang, Bachok and Pasir Puteh.

“Overall, this project is proceeding smoothly, including in terms of the land acquisition process despite various issues which cropped up. But they were solved by the ministry with the cooperation of all parties especially the state government.

“In this regard, I take this opportunity to thank the state government, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and all agencies involved in launching the ECRL project in Kelantan,” he said in a statement today.

Takiyuddin said for the second phase, the JKPTG of Kelantan had received applications for land acquisitions involving an additional 109 lots in the districts of Machang, Bachok and Pasir Puteh.

He said the applications had been submitted to the Land and Mines Office (PTG) of Kelantan to obtain the approval of the state authorities before being gazetted.

“The ministry also takes into account the aspect of ecological sustainability so that the impact on the ecosystem for wildlife and its habitat is under control.

“In addition, action has been taken through the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) by strengthening the Wildlife Management Plan to be in line with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA),” he said.

ECRL is expected to be operational in January 2027, covering a 665-kilometre route traversing Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor. — Bernama