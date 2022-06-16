KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — Caely Holdings Bhd has appointed a new board of directors to steer the company out of financial distress, in light of the current boardroom tussle and ongoing lawsuits that are impacting the company’s operations.

In a statement today, the lingerie maker said among the new board members are group executive chairman Datuk Loh Ming Choon, executive director Datuk Seri Sin Hock Min, executive vice chairman Wong Siaw Puie and executive director Khoo Chen Yeng.

The company said it has laid down projects in the pipeline for the company’s future business operation and intended to materialise and commence the said projects in the near present.

"The details of the projects are being fined and will be disclosed at the appropriate time,” it added. — Bernama