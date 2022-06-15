A Qualcomm sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Shanghai November 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

LUXEMBOURG, June 15 — Europe’s second top court today scrapped a €997-million (RM4.6 billion) EU antitrust fine imposed on US chipmaker Qualcomm four years ago for paying Apple to use only its chips and blocking out rivals such as Intel Corp.

The General Court said there was a number of procedural irregularities which affected Qualcomm’s rights of defence and invalidated the European Commission’s analysis of the conduct alleged against the company.

The European Commission said the anti-competitive practice took place from 2011 to 2016. — Reuters