KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Local institutions finally turned net buyers once again at RM244.9 million, after being net sellers for four consecutive weeks, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said.

In its weekly Fund Flow Report today, the research house said local institutions began the week as net sellers of RM12.2 million on Tuesday before turning net buyers for the rest of the week.

“Their strongest net buying day was on Thursday at RM129 million. They have been net sellers for 19 out of 23 weeks this year.

“To date, they have sold RM8.27 billion of equities,” it said, adding that the local retailers were also net buyers of RM192 million.

The research firm also shared that the local retailers were net buyers every day of the week except on Wednesday when they net sold RM3.4 million of equities with the strongest net buying day on Friday at RM91.5 million.

It said local retailers had been net buyers for 14 out of 23 weeks of 2022, seeing that they had been net buyers at RM1.31 billion to date.

Meanwhile, foreign investors were net sellers every trading day of the week from Tuesday to Friday, continuing its net selling trend which started on June 2 to mark six consecutive days of net selling.

“The steepest net selling days by foreigners were Thursday and Friday at RM189.1 million and RM183.2 million, respectively,” it said.

The three sectors that saw the highest net selling by foreigners were namely, finance at -RM182.8 million, utilities at -RM87.4 million and transport at -RM76.4 million.

The only sectors which saw net buying by foreign investors were consumer, healthcare and property, amounting to RM23.6 million, RM7.2 million and RM4.8 million, respectively.

In terms of participation, only retail investors saw a weekly growth in the average daily trade value (ADTV) at 0.32 per cent, while institutional investors and foreign investors saw a reduction of -20.67 per cent and -56.81 per cent, respectively.

To date, international funds have been net buyers for 17 out of the 23 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM6.96 billion. — Bernama