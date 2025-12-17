KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Marhamah Rosli has stressed that no funds were misused in the management of the Justice for Zara fund, which was set up to cover costs related to the inquest proceedings.

As an activist who initiated the Justice for Zara movement, she said the fund account was fully segregated and not merged with any other accounts belonging to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) she had previously chaired.

Instead, it has its own authorised signatories, including Zara Qairina Mahathir’s mother, Noraidah Lamat, several lawyers and an NGO committee, Marhamah said.

As of 9am today, she said the fund had collected RM254,995.92, with a remaining balance of RM96,059.97 after expenses, including transportation and accommodation costs for expert witnesses as well as Zara Qairina’s family throughout the preparation and conduct of the inquest.

“… throughout the inquest process, several expert witnesses were involved, so transportation and accommodation costs were covered using this fund. Travel and accommodation expenses for Zara Qairina’s family for meetings and inquest preparations were also borne by the fund,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters after being sworn in as deputy minister at Istana Negara here today.

Marhamah said the fundraising exercise had received a permit from the Chief Minister’s Department and was notified to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in Sabah, adding that a complete report up to November 2025 had been prepared.

“We are fully prepared to submit everything to the authorities for audit,” she said, noting that the remaining funds are expected to be insufficient as the inquest is still ongoing.

Previously, Marhamah was among the earliest individuals to provide support to Noraidah following the death of her daughter, Zara Qairina, a student at a religious secondary school in Papar, who was confirmed dead on July 17.

Zara Qairina, a Form One student, was earlier found unconscious beneath the school hostel building.

Commenting on her stance regarding the pursuit of justice in the case, Marhamah said all parties should allow the inquest process to proceed without interference, while reaffirming her continued support for the family despite now holding a government post.

“As a mother of six and a member of society, I will always stand against any form of oppression. This goes beyond the Justice for Zara case,” she said.

Addressing allegations circulating on social media linking her to a gold-related scam, Marhamah denied the claims, saying she was instead a victim who had been deceived and betrayed in the matter.

“I am not an agent. Whenever I am called, reports have been lodged and I have always given my full cooperation,” said the welfare and community activist. — Bernama