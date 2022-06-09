People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur May 19, 2022. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, June 9 ― Malaysia's unemployment rate declined in April this year, registering 3.9 per cent compared to 4.1 per cent in the previous month of March, according to the Statistics of Labour Force April 2022 report released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the labour force condition in April 2022 has strengthened further with a surge of 0.4 per cent month-on-month to 16.50 million persons compared to 16.44 million persons in March.

“The labour force participation rate edged up by 0.2 percentage points to 69.4 per cent from 69.2 per cent in March, indicating more labour participation in the market,” he said in a statement today.

He said the employed persons increase 0.5 per cent month-on-month basis to a record 15.85 million persons in April against 15.77 million persons in March.

On the employment situation, Mohd Uzir said the employee category which made up the largest composition of employed persons at 76.3 per cent, improved by 0.3 per cent month-on-month to 12.09 million persons from 12.06 million persons recorded in March.

The own-account workers continued to rise by 1.2 per cent to 2.72 million persons in April from 2.69 million persons in March.

“The increase was partly due to more business activities in conjunction with the celebration of Ramadan and preparation for Aidilfitri during the month parallel with the reopening of the international borders which encouraged the tourism sector and tourism-related industries to resume their activities,” he said.

In the economic sector, Mohd Uzir said the number of employed persons in the services sector also sustained the positive trend, particularly in wholesale and retail trade, food and beverages services as well as human health and social work activities. ― Bernama