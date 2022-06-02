FTSE Russell and Bursa Malaysia Bhd today announced that there are no changes to the constituents of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, following the semi-annual review of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — FTSE Russell and Bursa Malaysia Bhd today announced that there are no changes to the constituents of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, following the semi-annual review of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series.

The index series is reviewed semi-annually in accordance with the index ground rules. In a statement today, it said the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI reserve list, comprising the five highest-ranking non-constituents of the index by market capitalisation, will be Westports Holdings Bhd, QL Resources Bhd, AMMB Holdings Bhd, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and Gamuda Bhd.

“The reserve list will be used if one or more constituents are deleted from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI in accordance with the index ground rules during the period up to the next semi-annual review,” it said.

Meanwhile, it said eight new constituents would be added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index, namely AEON Co (M) Bhd, Boustead Plantations Bhd, Chin Hin Group Bhd, Farm Fresh Bhd, Hengyuan Refining Company Bhd, Hextar Global Bhd, Hibiscus Petroleum Bhd and Ta Ann Holdings Bhd.

As a result, Allianz Malaysia Bhd, ATA IMS Bhd, Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd, GDEX Bhd, Hong Leong Industries Bhd, Magnum Bhd, Sapura Energy Bhd and YTL Hospitality REIT will be deleted from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index, it said.

For the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index, two new constituents would be added — FGV Holdings Bhd and Sunway Bhd — while Inari Amertron Bhd and Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd would be deleted from the index.

“All constituent changes take effect at the start of business on June 20. The next review will take place in December 2022,” it said.

For further information on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series review, including all additions and deletions as well as ground rules, visit https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/bursa-malaysia. — Bernama