TOKYO, May 31 ― Tokyo stocks opened lower today after strong rallies in the previous session and with investors eyeing Chinese economic indicators due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.25 per cent, or 69.75 points, at 27,299.68 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.31 per cent, or 5.93 points, to 1,916.51.

Morning trade was volatile, with the Nikkei index moving between positive and negative territory.

“Risk-on sentiment in global markets may support” trading in Tokyo after Japanese shares ended more than two per cent higher on Monday, Okasan Online Securities said.

Investors were watching China's purchasing managers indexes due later today, analysts said.

The dollar fetched ¥128.15 (RM4.36) in early trade, against ¥127.59 in London.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was down 0.26 per cent at ¥2,121 and SoftBank Group was off 0.19 per cent at ¥5,348 but Sony Group was up 0.50 per cent at ¥12,055. ― AFP