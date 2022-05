US President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after their bilateral meeting at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo May 23, 2022. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, May 23 — A recession in the United States is not inevitable, President Joe Biden said today, while acknowledging the economic pain being experienced by Americans as inflation soars.

Speaking in Tokyo, Biden simply replied “no”, when asked if a US recession is inevitable.

“This is going to be a haul, this is going to take some time,” Biden said. — AFP