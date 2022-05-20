Signage is seen at the reception of the M&C Saatchi office in central London, Britain, January 6, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, May 20 — British advertising group M&C Saatchi has agreed a takeover by consultancy Next Fifteen Communications, which it said today represented a better offer than one made by its biggest shareholder.

M&C, founded in 1995 by brothers Maurice and Charles Saatchi, has been recovering from a 2019 accounting scandal but last month reported a record annual profit helped by client wins and deepened relationships with the likes of Alphabet’s Google, Uber and TikTok. It has been fighting a takeover attempt by its largest shareholder Vin Murria and this week rejected a deal worth £254 million (RM1.3 billon). The Next Fifteen offer was worth £310 million, valuing its shares at 247.2 pence apiece, M&C said today, adding that its senior staff fully backed the deal.

M&C and Next Fifteen said in a joint statement that their deal would help establish a much stronger competitor in digital marketing and consulting, bringing together blue-chip clients and an array of services and providing more firepower to invest.

“M&C Saatchi is synonymous with creativity and strategy, whereas Next Fifteen has built a reputation around its technology and data driven offering,” said Tim Dyson, CEO of Next Fifteen. “This makes for a great combination.” Shares in M&C soared by as much as 38 per cent, to levels not seen since 2019, but remained below the offer price.

The stock was trading at 221 pence by 0812 GMT, giving it a market value of around 270 million pounds. At their peak in 2018, M&C shares were worth 430 pence apiece.

Murria’s AdvancedadvT investment vehicle said it was considering its options, noting it owned 22.3 per cent of M&C’s stock. — Reuters