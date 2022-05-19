Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal sought more financial aid to cover Ukraine's monthly budget deficit of around US$5 billion (RM22 billion). — Reuters pic

KYIV, May 19 — Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said today he and the finance ministers of the Group of Seven rich nations had discussed "practical steps" to help Ukraine recover from the war with Russia.

"Ukraine protects the whole civilized world. Support of partners will speed up our victory," he wrote on Twitter without giving details. "Despite russia's efforts to destroy our economy, together we will win!"

In a separate statement, the government said Shmyhal also sought more financial aid to cover Ukraine's monthly budget deficit of around US$5 billion (RM22 billion).

"We need at least $US15 billion over the next three months to cover these needs. For us, this is as important as the weapons that you provide to fight Russian aggression,” the statement quoted Shmyhal as saying.

He also welcomed the proposal of the European Commission to provide Ukraine with €9 billion (RM41.8 billion) in macro-financial assistance.

Ukraine also hopes for an early decision by the United States about a $40 billion aid package, of which up to $9 billion could be allocated to the budget, the statement said. — Reuters