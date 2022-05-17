Maybank introduces contactless cash withdrawal

Maybank said the new service is now available at selected ATMs nationwide for Maybank E-Wallet (MAE) app users, making it more convenient for over 12 million Maybank ATM cardholders. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — Maybank has introduced its first-ever contactless automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal service in Malaysia.

It said the new service is now available at selected ATMs nationwide for Maybank E-Wallet (MAE) app users, making it more convenient for over 12 million Maybank ATM cardholders as they continue to adjust their lifestyles to the new norm and enjoy more digitally-enabled access to traditional banking services.

“Customers can use this service at some 1,000 ATMs, where the availability of the contactless cash withdrawal service will be indicated at the machine.

“Eventually, this service will be made available at all Maybank-owned ATMs,” it said in a statement.

Its group president and chief executive officer (CEO), Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said that Maybank has been at the forefront of digital banking over the years, bringing numerous innovative solutions for customers’ convenience.

“The new contactless cash withdrawal service is another step in our holistic offering of digital banking services which we have been pioneering over the years.

“It also comes on the heels of many other ground-breaking services we have recently introduced as part of our digital bank offerings. Rest assured, there will be more to come in the months ahead,” said Khairussaleh.

Meanwhile, the group CEO of Community Financial Services, Datuk John Chong said that the cashless ATM withdrawal is one of the group’s comprehensive range of digital solutions available via MAE.

“For cash withdrawal, all a user needs to do is scan the quick response code (QR) on selected Maybank ATM screens using the MAE app, enter the amount, provide a PIN or biometric authentication in the app, and receive the cash from the ATM,” Chong said.

He added that the introduction of the contactless withdrawal service is also driven by the bank’s efforts to keep its customers safe, as customers would not need to touch any external surfaces physically except to take the cash dispensed from the ATM. — Bernama