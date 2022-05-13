Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.82 points to 1,546.62 from yesterday’s close of 1,538.80. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed higher at mid-morning today, supported by continuous buying in selected heavyweights, led by industrial products and services, as well as plantation stocks.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 7.82 points to 1,546.62 from yesterday’s close of 1,538.80. The index opened 7.18 points higher at 1,545.98.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 422 to 278, while 369 counters were unchanged, 1,174 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 973.10 million units worth RM698.36 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased three sen to RM9.04, Public Bank down four sen to RM4.59, while Petronas Chemicals gained six sen to RM9.93, Press Metal rose 16 sen to RM4.96, and Sime Darby Plantation gained 19 sen to RM5.09.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik, MNC and Yong Tai added half-a-sen to nine sen, 2.5 sen and 10.5, respectively, while Fast Energy stayed flat at 6.5 sen.

On the index board, FBM ACE improved 15.58 points to 5,245.36, FBM Emas Index advanced 43.86 points to 10,996.90, FBMT 100 Index firmed 39.03 points to 10,679.51, FBM Emas Shariah Index ticked up 98.92 points to 11,400.70, while FBM 70 dipped 13.97 points to 12,952.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index contracted 54.83 points to 16,646.65, while the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.83 points higher at 195.30, and the Plantation Index climbed 122.50 points to 8,144.39. ― Bernama