Siemens Energy to open its first Asia-Pacific cyber security operations centre in Cyberjaya

CYBERJAYA, April 13 ― Siemens Energy has announced it will set up its Managed Detection Response, Operational Technology, Cyber Security Operations Centre (MDR OT cSOC) in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, the first of its kind in the Asia-Pacific region.

The MDR OT cSOC will bring a projected investment inflow of more than RM10 million in the next two to three years, which will commence operations at the end of 2022.

The centre, with an in-house OT threat detection and response centre, will proactively monitor, detect and prevent real-time cyber attacks, and is powered by a state-of-the-art, artificial-intelligence (AI)-based MDR technology platform.

Siemens Energy senior vice-president Asia Pacific Samuel Morillon said the centre will position Malaysia as a rising cyber security hub for the Asia Pacific, with the aim of servicing customers globally in the future.

“The development of built-for-purpose OT monitoring and detection is critical to the resilience of the energy value chain.

“To effectively transform the energy landscape, it is critical that we fortify the cyber defences of critical operating infrastructure throughout the energy value chain to be more secure and resilient,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Sivasuriyamoorthy Sundara Raja, the deputy chief executive of investment promotion and facilitation of Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

The MDR OT cSOC’s capabilities will include security incident response management, threat intelligence management, risk-based vulnerability management and threat hunting.

Sivasuriyamoorthy, in his speech, said the opening of MDR OT cSOC will complement the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint, which was launched in 2021.

“I am delighted that Siemens Energy has chosen Malaysia as its destination for its first Asia-Pacific OT cSOC that will improve the ease of doing business for our stakeholders, ultimately assisting businesses in prioritising the implementation of digitalisation projects in Malaysia,” he said. “Siemens’ cyber security operation centre’s investment will not only bring in a wealth of technical cyber security knowledge to Malaysia, but it will also serve as an excellent platform for the development of cyber security talent that can solidify Malaysia’s position as a leading security hub in Asia.” ― Bernama