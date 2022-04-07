MDEC: Malaysia’s e-commerce income can breach RM1t again this year

Malaysia’s e-commerce income is again expected to surpass the RM1 trillion mark this year, after hitting RM1.1 trillion last year. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Malaysia’s e-commerce income is again expected to surpass the RM1 trillion mark this year, after hitting RM1.1 trillion last year.

The chief executive of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Mahadhir Aziz said the projection is in line with the country’s aim of achieving an e-commerce market size worth RM1.65 trillion by 2025.

“Based on our data and trend, we are confident (e-commerce income) of achieving more than RM1 trillion (this year). This is premised on the situation of the movement control order previously which led to a spike in the e-commerce business.

“But there is already a momentum and therefore it is important for us to bring more new programmes that are broader and cover all aspects such as demographics and others,” he said in a media briefing after the launch of ‘#JomCelikDigital Dengan Meta’ through the Zoom application today.

In February, the Department of Statistics revealed that e-commerce income hit RM1.1 trillion in 2021, an increase of 21.8 per cent from 2020.

The #JomCelikDigital Dengan Meta is a digital skill upgrade initiative that is a collaboration between MDEC and Meta Malaysia to assist Malaysians and businesses impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and to enhance and invigorate the resilience of the nation’s digital economy.

At the same event, Meta Malaysia country director Nicole Tan said the initiative will introduce four programmes to boost digital skills, namely ‘Meta Boost’, ‘Pasar Whatsapp’, ‘Instagram Academy’, and ‘Facebook Blueprint Higher Education Programme’.

Meta Boost offers a free education programme to empower more than 1,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) affected by the pandemic while ‘Pasar Whatsapp’ introduces various applications to digitalise business.

#JomCelikDigital Dengan Meta will be implemented in phases starting April 14 and participants can visit

https://jomcelikdigitaldenganmeta.splashthat.com/ for more information. — Bernama