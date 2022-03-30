PNB declares dividends of 4.3 sen for Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 and 4 sen for Amanah Saham Malaysia

People walk past a Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) logo in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s (PNB) wholly-owned unit trust management company, Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) has announced dividends of 4.30 sen and 4.00 sen each for its two fixed price funds, namely Amanah Saham Bumiputera 2 (ASB 2) and Amanah Saham Malaysia (ASM), respectively.

In a statement today, the fund said the total income distribution payout for both funds amounted to RM1.39 billion for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

Out of the total, it said ASB 2 declared a total income distribution payout of RM514.5 million to 481,030 unit holders who currently own 11.96 billion units.

ASM, meanwhile, declared a total income distribution payout of RM883.5 million to 567,904 unit holders with 22.09 billion units.

“As of March 22, 2022, ASB 2 recorded a net realised income of RM563.93 million, whilst ASM recorded RM1.03 billion,” it said.

PNB said the income distributions of ASB 2 and ASM translate to total returns of 4.30 and 4.00 per cent respectively, both outperforming the benchmark of Maybank’s 12-month fixed deposit at 1.85 per cent by 245 basis points for ASB 2 and 215 basis points for ASM.

“Both funds derived their incomes from realised gains, dividends, as well as other income from domestic and international investments, generally driven by the reopening of economies in most countries as we move towards the endemic phase.

“The funds have also benefitted from the diversification strategy of their portfolios with the increasing allocation to international investment,” it said.

For ASB 2, PNB said international investment rose to 18.7 per cent compared to 15.7 per cent in the previous year, while for ASM, it rose to 20.5 per cent from 19.8 per cent in 2021.

The computation of income distribution for ASB 2 and ASM is based on the average minimum monthly balance held throughout the financial year of each fund.

PNB said the distribution declared by these funds will be automatically reinvested into unit holders’ accounts on April 1, 2022.

“Transactions at ASNB branches and agents have been temporarily suspended from March 23 to 31, 2022, for ASB 2 and ASM to facilitate the computation of the income distribution.

“Unitholders may update their account at myASNB portal (www.myasnb.com.my), via myASNB mobile application, or at any ASNB branches or agents nationwide when transactions resume on April 1, 2022,” it added.

In an effort to continuously enhance unit holders’ experience, ASNB has introduced a new webpage for the public to obtain relevant information on all its 16 funds.

“Information such as income distribution rates and payment date in recent financial years are readily available at https://www.asnb.com.my/IncomeDistribution_EN.php.

“This new feature provides unitholders with up-to-date information to help them monitor and better manage their investments with ASNB,” it said. — Bernama