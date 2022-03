Heineken announced that it was pulling out of Russia. — Reuters pic

THE HAGUE, April 28 — Dutch brewer Heineken announced today it was pulling out of Russia, becoming the latest Western firm to exit the country in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Following the previously announced strategic review of our operations, we have concluded that Heinken’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment,” the beer company said in a statement. — AFP