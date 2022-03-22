US stocks resume upward push, Nike gains after results

The George Washington Statue at the Federal Hall National Memorial on Wall Street across the New York Stock Exchange January 27, 2021. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, March 22 — Wall Street stocks resumed their upward climb early today as markets digested another jump in US Treasury bond yields in anticipation of more Federal Reserve monetary tightening.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note — a proxy for interest rate expectations — jumped further above two per cent as traders bet on aggressive Fed rate hikes in the coming months.

The Fed last week lifted rates for the first time since 2018 and Chair Jerome Powell said Monday the central bank was prepared to move “aggressively” to counter inflation.

Markets are also watching ongoing developments in Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his offer of direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.8 per cent at 34,828.95.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent to 4,486.28, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.5 per cent to 13,902.04.

Among individual companies, Nike jumped 5.5 per cent as the sports giant reported better-than-expected results on strong product pricing despite weakness in the Chinese market. — AFP