AirAsia X announces completion of debt restructuring

The tail of an AirAsia X plane as seen at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia in Tangerang, Indonesia September 20, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) has lodged the sanction order for its debt restructuring with the Registrar of Companies, with the formalities of the restructuring now completed.

In a statement today, AAX said the debt restructuring proposal was approved by its creditors on Nov 12, 2021, and by the High Court of Malaya on Dec 16, 2021.

“The lodgement of the sanction order means that the financial effects can be recognised in the financial statements of the company and, as a result, AAX will be able to reverse RM33 billion of liabilities and provisions for liabilities which have been waived under the scheme.

“The full effects on the income statement and balance sheet of the company will be reflected in the next quarterly Bursa Malaysia announcement,” it said.

The lodgement of the sanction order will now pave the way for the completion of the proposed fund raising, it added.

Chief executive officer Benyamin Ismail said the latest move taken by AAX is another significant step in rebuilding the company, post-pandemic.

“We are returning to the skies in a robust position where we can once again offer the best value fares and customer service excellence which our customers deserve.

“Cargo has been a strong lifeline for AAX and our recovery is already underway as a combination carrier with equal emphasis on cargo and passenger revenues,” he said.

He said in the next two months, AAX will recommence passenger services to several more international destinations in line with borders reopening. — Bernama