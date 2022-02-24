Penang prepares for reopening of country’s borders through partnership with Malaysia Aviation Group

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference at Komtar, George Town February 24, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 24 — The Penang state government is gearing up for the eventual reopening of the country’s international borders with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between its business events arm and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the signing of the MoU at his office in Komtar today is in preparation for the arrival of international travellers in the state after almost two years.

“Even if the borders are not reopened now, maybe it will happen in a month or two, so this MoU is in preparation for that,” he said during a press conference after witnessing the signing of the MoU between Penang Convention and Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) and MAG at his office today.

He said the state is cautiously optimistic that the country’s borders will open soon.

“However, the number of Covid-19 cases is increasing so maybe new considerations will be made based on this,” he said.

He said the collaboration between PCEB and MAG is important to bring the industry together so that they can assist each other to advance forward.

Captain Izham Ismail, group CEO of Malaysia Aviation Group, speaks during a press conference at Komtar, George Town February 24, 2022. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

According to MAG Group CEO Captain Izham Ismail, Penang is one of the group’s focus hubs.

He said the airline is committed to continue connecting Penang with Kota Kinabalu, Kuching and Johor Baru.

“We are bullish that Penang will lead the market in economic recovery,” he said.

He said MAG sees huge potential in Penang so the group is setting up a base in Penang for its Firefly jet operations.

The Firefly jet operations were launched last year but Izham said MAG planned to launch it again on April 11.

“We envision this fleet will grow. We will start operations with three aircrafts this year,” he said.

“Our ambition for Firefly is to serve Penang and connect it to Asean and the Asia-Pacific market. We envision this taking place optimistically in quarter three or four of 2023 and beyond,” he added.

He said the plan is for Firefly to be based in Penang and to eventually expand to 10 aircrafts in Penang.

On the collaboration with PCEB, he said MAG will be able to offer curated products catered to the business events community.

“We can offer exclusive incentives for organisers and delegates that include deals, special rates, corporate incentive programmes, discounts and services through this partnership,” he said.

He said the partnership will facilitate seamless and safe travel for the business events community.

PCEB chief executive officer Ashwin Gunasekeran said PCEB is in talks with MAG about charter flights for special events which will be a winning point when they go out to bid for events.