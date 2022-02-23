Malaysia Airlines, Qatar Airways ink strategic partnership to offer value-added services

Malaysia Airlines Berhad and Qatar Airways today announced a new chapter in their long-standing relationship by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airlines

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Qatar Airways have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate a strategic cooperation to offer an unrivalled range of value-added services to passengers.

In a statement, the national carrier said both airlines will leverage each other’s network strengths and provide more access for passengers to travel to new destinations while offering new and exclusive products to their customers soon.

“Malaysia Airlines’ passengers will enjoy seamless connectivity to popular destinations in Europe, Africa, Middle East and the Americas with Qatar Airways’ extensive network via Hamad International Airport in Doha.

“While Qatar Airways’ passengers will gain better access to the wider domestic Malaysia market and key destinations in Asia such as Penang, Langkawi, Medan (Indonesia) operated by Malaysia Airlines via its hub Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA),” it said.

The two oneworld partners have also agreed to maximise synergies in other areas of the business such as air cargo, operations or commercial services.

Malaysia Airlines’ group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said the partnership will provide better efficiencies and a more comprehensive network for passengers while further boosting the growth of traffic flow via KLIA, which will serve as a primary gateway to Malaysia’s domestic and selected Southeast Asian destinations.

“This MoU for strategic partnerships between Malaysia Airlines and Qatar Airways is an important part of our long-term business plan as we explore more strategic opportunities and establish deeper partnerships,” he said.

Meanwhile Qatar Airways’ group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said the partnership will serve to link both airlines’ networks and allow them to work together across different aspects of the business.

“As we move forward in a post-pandemic world, successful business is driven by strong partnerships, and this close cooperation with Malaysia Airlines is a firm example of how symbiotic international partnerships can pave the way to industry recovery,” he added. — Bernama