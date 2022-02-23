Lazada launches Hari-Harimau 2022 New Seller Kickstarter Package to aid small businesses in Malaysia

Lazada Malaysia has launched the Hari-Harimau 2022 New Seller Kickstarter Package to assist local small businesses in going online and supporting their growth, as offline merchants are still navigating the path to recovery. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 Feb — Lazada Malaysia has launched the Hari-Harimau 2022 New Seller Kickstarter Package to assist local small businesses in going online and supporting their growth, as offline merchants are still navigating the path to recovery.

Chief operating officer Darren Rajaratnam said the initiative is designed to help small companies in navigating the changing landscape as the economy continues to recover gradually, with customers adopting new buying habits and embracing digital commerce.

“We will continue to optimise on our technology and find new ways of doing business that can support everyone,” he said in a statement today.

The e-commerce platform said the initiative provides educational, logistics and financial incentives to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) reduce operational costs and grow their online presence while setting them up for long-term growth and sustainability.

It said new sellers onboarded under the initiative from February 22, 2022 until December 31, 2022 will have full access to Lazada’s suite of technology and innovative digital tools, as well as hands-on support to facilitate their onboarding and grow their online customer base.

“Lazada will support the seller by easing operational costs through the free set-up, zero per cent commission fee, two per cent payment fee waiver and free shipping service.

“We will also help SMEs attract new customers through marketing support such as free advertising credits for sponsored discovery (worth RM150) and exclusive traffic and exposure on the Hari-Harimau campaign page,” it said.

They will also get free one-month access to the Customer Engagement Management (CEM) tool — a premium feature that enables Lazada sellers to proactively engage with the customers through customised messages for various scenarios.

This would help them to reach out to more customers and promote their branding to a wider audience, said Lazada.

Additionally, sellers will also be able to access a wide range of training and platform support on Lazada University to scale and succeed in the long term.

More information on Lazada Hari-Harimau New Seller Kickstarter Package 2022 is available at https://sellercenter.lazada.com.my/seller/helpcenter/hari-harimau-2022-new-seller-kickstarter-package-13970.html.

In the coming months, Lazada will continue to work closely with government agencies as well as its partners to develop further initiatives to boost Malaysian small businesses’ recovery.

Among other things, it has partnered with the Finance Ministry and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation to launch the ‘Shop Malaysia Online’ and ‘Go-eCommerce’ campaigns, and collaborated with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs on the ‘Buy Malaysia’ campaign.

It had also worked with Invest Selangor and the Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation to organise four E-Bazar campaigns, namely E-Bazar Raya 2020, E-Bazar 11.11 Mega Sales, E-Bazar CNY 2021 and E-Bazar Raya 2021, to stimulate the state’s economy

Additionally, it had also joined hands with the Melaka state government to host the ‘Melaka E-Bazar’, aimed at supporting and reinvigorating the local tourism industry which had been greatly affected by the pandemic. — Bernama