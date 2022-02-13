Deputy minister urges boat, shipbuilding companies in Malaysia to utilise govt assistance, facilities

Datuk Lim Ban Hong speaks during a press conference in Klebang, Melaka November 17, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Feb 13 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has urged boat and shipbuilding companies to seize the opportunity to use the various assistances and facilities provided by the government to help them expand their business internationally.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Lim Ban Hong, said one of the facilities provided was the Market Development Grant (MDG), under the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade), to facilitate boat and shipbuilding companies to participate in international trade fairs related to the development of the shipping industry or boat components.

“Through the exhibition, the companies involved can also promote or introduce their products to other participating countries, and it is a good opportunity to expand their business.

“The boat and shipbuilding industry is one of the industries that has great potential not only for the domestic market but also to other countries, because boats and ships are used in various sectors including fisheries and transportation,” he told reporters after the opening of the Explorer Composite Sdn Bhd factory in Pulau Gadong here today.

It was officiated by Melaka Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali, and was also attended by Seafarer Explorer Group chief executive officer Mike Thein Kim Siang.

Lim said Miti was always ready to assist any boat and shipbuilding companies in the country, and urged those involved to meet with the ministry for more information.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said the Melaka government welcomed agencies and private entities who wanted to donate boats to be used in rescue missions for flood victims in the state in the future.

He said about 20 boats were needed to carry out the mission to rescue flood victims, and so far he had received 12 boats donated by various parties including the Bank of China. — Bernama