Selangor govt encourages B40, M40 groups to venture into franchise industry, says state exco

Selangor Housing, Urban Well-being and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Rodziah Ismail said the state government viewed the franchise business as one of the potential business platforms to make a positive contribution to economic recovery and stability, post-Covid 19 pandemic. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Feb 9 — The Selangor government encourages more people in the Bottom 40 per cent (B40) and Middle 40 per cent (M40) household income group in the state to venture into the franchise business.

Selangor Housing, Urban Well-being and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Rodziah Ismail said the state government viewed the franchise business as one of the potential business platforms to make a positive contribution to economic recovery and stability, post-Covid 19 pandemic.

“The franchise system is one of the systematic methods for product distribution and services, with efficient management, while productivity can be enhanced through knowledge and technology transfer to meet the requirements and needs of consumers,” she said in her speech at the launch of the state-level Micro and Affordable Franchise Roadshow Programme (F3M Roadshow) last Saturday.

The fourth series of the roadshow is a programme organised by the Malaysian Franchise Association (MFA) together with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) this year, the MFA said in a statement today.

Rodziah believes that the organisation of such programme could produce more franchise entrepreneurs in Selangor, especially with the availability of grants offered under the F3M Programme, besides aid provided by the Selangor government through the HIJRAH Selangor scheme, Selangor Micro Entrepreneurs Fund Grant (DUMS) and the initiative to offer retail space by the local authorities in the state.

KPDNHEP provides two types of grants for the development of micro and affordable franchise involving an allocation of RM6 million.

The focus of offering the two grants is to increase the number of franchise entrepreneurs from the B40 and M40 group through matching grants and full grants to help entrepreneurs develop more franchise packages worth RM100,000 and below RM50,000.

MFA chairman Datuk Dr Radzali Hassan said the association is always prepared and committed to helping entrepreneurs and the public who need support and advisory services to venture into the franchise business.

For further information on the franchise business, the public can contact MFA at 03-6241 4141 or go to the association’s website at www.mfa.org.my. — Bernama