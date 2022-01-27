Khairussaleh Ramli to be appointed Maybank president, CEO

Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli will be appointed as Maybank new group president and CEO effective May 1, 2022. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli will be appointed as Malayan Banking Bhd’s (Maybank) new group president and chief executive officer (CEO) effective May 1, 2022.

Maybank in a statement today said the appointment of Khairussaleh has been approved by Bank Negara Malaysia.

Khairussaleh, 54, will succeed Datuk Seri Abdul Farid Alias who will be leaving on April 30 after he did not seek an extension of his contract which is set to expire on Aug 1, 2022.

“Khairussaleh will rejoin the Maybank family and brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in the financial services and capital markets industry of close to 30 years.

“We are confident that with his vast experience, he will be able to lead Maybank in its next growth phase, pillared on the M25 focus areas of digitalisation, sustainability and new value drivers,” Maybank chairman Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa said.

Khairussaleh was most recently the managing director of RHB Banking Group, where he was responsible for charting the group’s strategic direction and leading the organisation to achieve its goals and value creation objectives under its five-year strategy ending in financial year 2022.

Prior to joining RHB Banking Group, Khairussaleh was with Maybank between November 2008 and September 2013, having served over three years as the group chief financial officer before taking up the position of president director and chief executive officer of Maybank’s Indonesian operations. — Bernama