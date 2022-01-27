AmBank Group: Azman Hashim to retire as chairman effective March 31

Ambank group chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim speaks during the Budget 2019 conference in this file picture taken on November 9, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — AMMB Holdings Bhd (AmBank Group) today announced that Tan Sri Azman Hashim will retire as its chairman and member of the board effective March 31, 2022, after the end of its financial year.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the bank said Azman would continue his contribution of ideas and insights to the group as chairman emeritus/honourary advisor upon his retirement and remains a major shareholder of the group.

“Tan Sri Azman is one of Malaysia’s doyens in the banking fraternity, having started off in the sector in the 1960s.

“With his strong entrepreneurial spirit, he has been the key driver of Ambank Group’s growth since 1982, from its origins as the Arab-Malaysian Development Bank with an initial staff of 200 and building it up to now a financial conglomerate — the AmBank Group — with over 9,000 staff,” it said.

The group said Azman’s foresight in drawing up the group’s succession plan since 2017 has enabled a formidable team to be put in place, to ensure the continued growth of the group.

“The AmBank Group conveys its deepest appreciation and gratitude to Tan Sri Azman Hashim, for his trailblazing vision, his steady leadership and his unwavering dedication,” it added. — Bernama