Supermax confirms Canada terminated two existing contracts by mutual consent

The US Customs and Border Protection issued a ‘Withhold Release Order’ that prohibits imports from Supermax based on reasonable information that indicates the use of forced labour in the company’s manufacturing operations. — Picture via Supermax

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Supermax Corporation Bhd confirmed that the Supermax Group’s Canadian subsidiary, Supermax Healthcare Canada Inc, has agreed to terminate by mutual consent with the federal government of Canada the two existing contracts for the supply of nitrile gloves.

Supermax said that the remaining balance of these two contracts at free on board (FOB) value is US$12.67 million (RM53 million) or under 0.8 per cent of the group’s revenue.

“The group’s Canadian unit’s contracts for other personal protective equipment (PPE) products remain in place and are not affected,” it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia in reference to a daily’s article titled “Canada terminates contract with Supermax”.

Supermax said the group wishes to reiterate that it had embarked on its undertaking to meet the International Labour Organisation (ILO) standards on migrant workers since 2019.

“The group has been implementing many improvements and upgrades to improve its workers’ welfare in stages and has taken steps to speed up the process in order to meet the ILO standards in good time,” it added. — Bernama