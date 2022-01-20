Bursa Malaysia remains slightly lower at mid-afternoon

At 3.06pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.04 points to 1,529.29 from 1,530.33 at yesterday’s close. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 ― Bursa Malaysia’s key index remained slightly lower at mid-afternoon today as the selling continued in financial stocks.

On the broader market, gainers led decliners 432 to 411, while 399 counters were unchanged, 1,008 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.51 billion units worth RM1.34 billion.

Among the heavyweights, CIMB slid seven sen to RM5.26, Maybank declined four sen to RM8.28, Petronas Chemicals discounted five sen to RM8.93, Public Bank eased two sen to RM4.16, and IHH Healthcare was lower by three sen to RM6.53.

TNB added one sen to RM9.08, Press Metal surged 24 sen to RM6.12 and Axiata gained one sen to RM3.78.

Of the actives, Dagang NeXchange rallied 6.5 sen to 97.5 sen, ACE Market debutant Coraza Integrated soared 37.5 sen to 65.5 sen, G3 Global and MMAG were flat at eight sen each while Ageson edged down half-a-sen to three sen and SMTrack went down one sen to 21.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM ACE fell 88.40 points to 6,179.96, the FBM Emas Index advanced 5.23 points to 10,979.85, the FBMT 100 Index added 2.73 points to 10,688.41, the FBM Emas Shariah Index recovered 34.07 points to 11,703.16, and the FBM 70 was 47.26 points higher at 13,536.05.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 78.66 points to 15,765.95, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.67 points to 200.72, while the Plantation Index expanded 21.94 points to 6,692.86. ― Bernama