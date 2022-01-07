MSM clinches RM290m contract with The Coca-Cola Company

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd is set to solidify its position as a leading refined sugar producer in the Asia Pacific with the latest RM290 refined sugar supply contract secured by its wholly-owned subsidiary, MSM Prai Bhd (MSM Prai) from The Coca-Cola Company (Coca-Cola).

MSM group chief executive officer, Syed Feizal Syed Mohammad said the opportunity to be part of the world’s most valuable soft drink brand supply chain is part of MSM’s export blueprint.

“This accomplishment is an added boost to MSM after having achieved a turnaround in 2021, and will accelerate MSM’s expansion to wider markets across the region,’’ he said in a statement today.

He added that MSM has been serving Coca-Cola domestically for more than 10 years.

Under the contract with Coca-Cola Bottlers (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, MSM will supply 148,000 tonnes of refined sugar to the company from 2022 to 2023. — Bernama