Malaysia Airlines offers 15pc discount on fares for MHbiz Plus programme

MHbiz Plus rewards its corporate clients and their employees with a 15 per cent off on fares. — Picture courtesy of malaysiaairlines.com

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Malaysia Airlines, via its MHbiz Plus corporate travel programme, is having a special promotion to reward its corporate clients and their employees with a 15 per cent off on fares for bookings from now until Dec 31, 2021.

The bookings are for immediate travel until April 30, 2022 to all destinations operated by the airline.

In a statement today, Malaysia Airlines Bhd said the airline plays a unique role in stimulating the trade and tourism industry while progressively innovating and improving the travelling experience to meet customers’ changing preferences.

“The airline consistently introduces new offers to add value to the corporate members and employees to win over business travellers on the corporate programme.

“This initiative will further accelerate the safe restart of the corporate travel segment during the pandemic,” it said.

In conjunction with the upcoming year-end holidays, the promotion is extended to all MHBiz Plus’s family members who will be travelling together with the corporate members, including to popular year-end destinations like London, Tokyo and Singapore for both vaccinated travel lane (VTL) and non-VTL flights.

MHbiz Plus is a corporate travel programme of Malaysia Airlines tailored exclusively for companies with a large volume of travel that prefer to have their corporate bookings managed by appointed Travel Management Companies.

The programme allows better customisation of the corporate clients’ travel requisites and comes with myriad privileges and travel perks.

For more information, thos interested can contact Malaysia Airlines’s Corporate Relationship Manager or visit the campaign page at www.malaysiaairlines.com/mhbizplus. — Bernama