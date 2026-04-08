JAKARTA, April 8 — South-east Asia’s top ride-hailing and delivery firm, Grab, has unveiled 13 new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features at its annual GrabX 2026 showcase, positioning its platform as an intelligent everyday guide aimed at improving daily life, travel convenience, and business operations across Southeast Asia.

Chief product officer Philipp Kandal said the new offerings are designed to help millions of users make smarter decisions, reduce friction in mobility and digital services, and support merchants and driver-partners in scaling their businesses more efficiently.

He added that the latest innovations reflect Grab’s vision of making AI practical and accessible for everyday users.

“As a product builder, I believe AI should work hardest for the people who need it most. The products we are launching today are like having a smart companion by your side, helping to handle manual tasks so users can focus on their day,” he said.

The 13 features are grouped into three key areas: Everyday Guides to Local Life, Effortless Travel, and Business Empowerment — powered by Grab’s proprietary Intelligence Layer, which leverages insights from more than 20 billion rides and orders.

Grab has made five features available for the Malaysian market, namely: Group Ride, which allows up to four users to share trips with coordinated pickups and split payments, potentially lowering fares by up to 40 per cent; and Grab More, which enables users to order from multiple nearby merchants in a single delivery without additional fees.

Other consumer-focused tools include GrabMaps for Consumers, featuring journey planning, real-time transport comparisons, indoor navigation, and personalised voice directions; and Grab Driver AI Assistant, a chatbot designed to provide real-time guidance on navigation, operations, and income optimisation.

By this month, Kandal said Grab will make Cloud Printer available for the Malaysian market, automating order processing between front counters and kitchens to reduce errors.

Meanwhile, Cash Loan, which offers quick, AI-driven credit access with customised repayment plans for eligible users, will be introduced by mid-2026, followed by Personalised Travel Experience and GrabStays in the third quarter of 2026.

The Personalised Travel Experience consolidates flight information, reminders, and airport navigation, while GrabStays offers hotel booking services with same-day rates through its partner ecosystem.

Besides that, the company said Discover by Grab provides AI-curated food recommendations based on user preferences and community content, while GrabPay for Travel enables seamless QR-based payments across South-east Asia using existing debit or credit cards, without requiring additional applications or wallet top-ups — by year-end 2026.

“All features are supported by its AI infrastructure, which converts real-world signals, such as traffic conditions and in-store activity, into actionable insights to automate tasks and improve decision-making,” Kandal said.

Meanwhile, the company said its Early Access Programme has expanded to 200,000 users, contributing around 4,000 feature improvements since its introduction last year.

A new “shake and share” function was also introduced, allowing users to submit feedback instantly by shaking their mobile devices.

Grab noted that the rollout of these features will vary across markets, subject to regulatory approvals and operational readiness. — Bernama