Bursa Malaysia Derivatives: 3,088 contracts traded during first night trading session

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Bhd’s first After-Hours (T+1) Night Trading Session, which was launched last night, saw strong participation from both local and foreign market participants.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said a total of 3,088 contracts were traded, comprising 3,004 Crude Palm Oil Futures (FCPO) contracts and 84 FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index Futures (FKLI) contracts — which amounted to four per cent of the total normal hours trading volume registered on December 6, 2021.

All trades performed during the After-Hours Trading Session will be included in the following day’s session, it said.

Bursa Malaysia Derivatives chief executive officer Samuel Ho said 15 out of the 16 licensed Futures Brokers of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives participated in the session.

“This signals a promising outlook for the After-Hours Trading session in sustaining the trading volume growth momentum for Malaysia’s derivatives market over the long term,” he said.

The After-Hours Trading launched yesterday is an extension of the exchange’s current market trading hours.

Market participants are now able to trade between 9pm and 11.30pm, from Monday to Thursday. — Bernama