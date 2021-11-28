Larkin Sentral Terminal traders confident of business revival with Malaysia-Singapore VTL implementation

A view of the Larkin Sentral Bus and Public Transportation Terminal in Johor. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

JOHOR BARU, Nov 28 — Traders at the Larkin Sentral Bus and Public Transportation Terminal, here, hope that with implementation of the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) from tomorrow could help revive their businesses, thus making this terminal busy again like before.

For Shahrilnizam Mohamed, 50, who sells kuih bahulu at the terminal since 15 years ago, the movement control order (MCO imposed in March last year has caused him to lose about 95 per cent of his customers that he had to concentrate on selling these local madeleines via online.

He said the Larkin transport terminal not only used to be a popular destination for the locals but also for Singaporeans because of the various foodstuff available, as well as the tailoring and spa services there.

“Upon hearing the creation of the VTL from Nov 29, although for the long-term pass holders and those working in Singapore while not for tourists, we are still very grateful, excited and almost crying over the VTL.

“We also hope that with smooth implementation of the VTL. the government will allow tourists from Singapore in, thus improving our businesses here,” he said when met at the terminal today.

Shahrilnizam said he would be making early preparations to double the number his kuih bahulu as he was expecting a higher demand for it as 90 per cent of his customers had been Singaporeans.

“A flour mixture of 10 kilogrammes could make about 10 boxes of kuih bahulu. If during the MCO period, I could make six or seven boxes of it, I will now double or triple the amount,” he added.

The supervisor of a Juice Works outlet there, Syazryan Zainal, 18, said it was previously located at a shopping complex in the city but it moved to the terminal last Friday due to the expected increase of customers following the VTL implementation.

“This is our third fruit juice shop and before opening it, we did a study on the situation at this transport terminal which already has a big potential to be explored with the VTL,” she said.

Meanwhile, Johor Bahru South district police chief, ACP Raub Selamat, when contacted, said 1,460 police officers and members from the district police headquarters were already in a state of preparedness to ensure smooth implementation of the VTL, adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) and safety of the VTL users.

He said the police would also be assisted by the Johor Bahru City Council and People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) in monitoring and ensuring smooth implementation of the VTL at the Larkin Sentral bus terminal. — Bernama