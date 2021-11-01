Coca-Cola acquires BodyArmor sports drink for US$5.6b

The logo of Coca-Cola is seen in Los Angeles, California April 4, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 1 — Coca-Cola announced today that it will acquire full ownership of sports drinks company BodyArmor for US$5.6 billion (RM23 billion).

The beverage giant bought 15 per cent of BodyArmor in 2018, and will continue to operate the firm as a separate business in North America, according to a statement.

The company was partly owned by late basketball great Kobe Bryant, who became a major shareholder in 2013.

“BodyArmor has been a great addition to the system lineup over the last three years, and the company has driven continuous innovation in hydration and health-and-wellness products,” said Alfredo Rivera, president of Coca-Cola’s North American operating unit.

BodyArmor is currently the second-biggest sports drink company with more than US$1.4 billion in retail sales, the statement said.

The company’s co-founder and chairman Mike Repole and president Brent Hastie will stay on at the brand, which is looking at “explosive consumer demand” for premium sports drinks.

In a tribute to the athlete and shareholder who died in a 2020 helicopter crash, Repole said, “If it wasn’t for Kobe Bryant’s vision and belief, BodyArmor would not have been able to achieve the success we had. I couldn’t be more excited to become part of the Coca-Cola family and set our sights on the future.” — AFP



