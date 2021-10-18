Ahmad Nazlan appointed PUNB chairman

Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris, who is also the Jerantut Member of Parliament, has been appointed as Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd chairman. — Picture via Facebook/ PUNB

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris has been appointed as Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) chairman effective October 15, 2021.

He succeeds Tan Sri Noh Omar who resigned on Sept 1, 2021, following his appointment as the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister.

Ahmad Nazlan, who is also the Jerantut Member of Parliament, was Malaysian Rubber Board chairman from 2020 until 2021.

Prior to the appointment, he was also chairman of Kolej Poly-Tech MARA from 2015 to 2018 and was on the FELDA Advisory Council.

PUNB chief executive officer Izwan Zainuddin said Ahmad Nazlan’s wide knowledge and experience would help drive excellence and strengthen PUNB’s position as the country’s leading Bumiputera entrepreneurship development centre. — Bernama