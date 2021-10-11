ASNB launches e-KYC, enhances myASNB mobile app

ASNB has launched its mobile registration and onboarding feature (e-KYC), as well as a new goal-based investing function in the myASNB mobile application. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB), the wholly-owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), has launched its mobile registration and onboarding feature (e-KYC), as well as a new goal-based investing function in the myASNB mobile application.

Alongside the enhancements to the app, ASNB also kicked off a #JomLabur campaign until the end of the year, offering all unitholders a chance to win up to RM200,000 worth of prizes, the company said in a statement today.

“The new mobile onboarding feature allows Malaysians to open accounts via the myASNB app without having to visit ASNB branches or its agents.

“Likewise, existing ASNB customers can set up their myASNB portal and mobile app accounts, or update their personal details directly through their myASNB accounts (portal or app), enabling them to begin investing from the comfort of their homes,” it said.

As part of ASNB’s Digitalisation Strategy, the company said the enhancements to the myASNB app are aimed to facilitate seamless and convenient investing for all Malaysians to achieve their financial goals.

PNB president and group chief executive Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn said the enhancements on the myASNB mobile app are part of the group’s commitment to continuously deliver innovation to its unitholders.

“Anyone can now open an ASNB account or register for the myASNB portal and app purely through their mobile phone.

“With the #JomLabur campaign, we provide unitholders with a convenient and hassle-free feature to help them achieve their financial goals through regular and consistent investments,” he said. — Bernama