Facebook's technology head Mike Schroepfer to step down

A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. — Reuters pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 — Facebook Inc's Mike Schroepfer said on Wednesday that he was stepping down as the company's chief technology officer.

Schroepfer said in a Facebook post that Andrew Bosworth, vice president of AR and VR technology at the social media company, will take over the role in 2022.

Schroepfer, who spent 13 years at Facebook, said he would transition to becoming Facebook's first Senior Fellow sometime next year.

Bosworth created Facebook's AR/VR organisation, which was renamed Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) in 2020.

He will continue to lead FRL as CTO as the social media company places its bets on metaverse and augmented reality. — Reuters