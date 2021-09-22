Maybank assists 420,000 customers via repayment assistance plan

The silhouettes of attendees are seen in front of a screen with the Maybank logo at Invest Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur March 19, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Over 420,000 individuals and small and medium enterprise (SME) customers of Maybank and Maybank Islamic have received repayment assistance worth more than RM77 billion as of August 31, 2021, to help them weather the effects from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maybank’s Community Financial Services group chief executive officer, Datuk John Chong said the number of loans/financing under the bank’s Repayment Assistance Plans has more than doubled over the past two months following the six-month moratorium under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) programme.

He added that of the total Repayment Assistance loan/financing portfolio (based on outstanding balance), 69 per cent is under the deferred instalment (moratorium) plan.

“For some severely affected customers, we are providing a longer moratorium period as part of our efforts to ensure they remain afloat throughout this period,” he said in a statement today.

Hence, he urged all customers who require assistance to submit their applications soon.

Aside from financial assistance, Maybank has also been helping SMEs via ‘Sama-Sama Lokal’, its e-commerce platform on the Maybank2u app, which allows businesses to market their products/services online via the platform with zero commission charge. — Bernama