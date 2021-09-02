Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on US jobs data

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.48 per cent or 135.43 points at 28,586.45 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.21 per cent or 4.23 points to 1,985.02. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 2 ― Tokyo stocks opened higher today in cautious trade after a mixed close on Wall Street, with investors looking ahead to US jobs data due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.48 per cent or 135.43 points at 28,586.45 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.21 per cent or 4.23 points to 1,985.02.

“A wait-and-see attitude is likely to proliferate in Japanese trade ahead of the US payrolls data,” Mizuho Securities said.

Investors are also keeping an eye on Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's moves in preparation for general elections due later this year, it added.

The dollar fetched ¥110.02 (RM4.15) in early Asian trade, against ¥110.01 in New York late yesterday.

In Tokyo, Takeda, which manages sales and distribution of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine in Japan, was down 0.45 per cent at ¥3,711 after Moderna said tainted batches sent to Japan were contaminated with stainless steel particles.

The US biotech firm said the contamination was not expected to pose “an undue risk to patient safety”.

JR West nose-dived 14.36 per cent to ¥5,148 after the railway company said it wants to raise ¥278.6 billion ($2.5 billion) in share sales at home and abroad.

Honda was down 0.54 per cent at ¥3,339 after it said its US sales in August dipped 15.6 per cent year-on-year.

Its bigger rival Toyota was off 0.44 per cent at ¥9,610.

Some tech shares were higher, with Sony trading up 0.83 per cent at ¥11,535 and Fujitsu up 0.85 per cent at ¥20,660.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.1 per cent at 35,312.53 and the broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 4,524.09, while the tech-rich Nasdaq ended up 0.3 per cent. ― AFP