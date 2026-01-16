KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today announced the suspension of all procurement projects by the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the police that are under investigation for alleged corruption and abuse.

Speaking to reporters after Friday prayers here, Anwar said recent incidents have shown weaknesses in such activities that could be exploited.

“We must re-examine and restructure the system, and for the time being, suspend procurement related decisions by administrative bodies, the police or any agency until we are fully confident that procedures are being strictly complied with,” he said at Usamah bin Zaid Mosque here today.

Anwar stressed that the government is taking a firmer stance against corruption, giving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and other agencies full autonomy to investigate without political or administrative interference.

"From a policy perspective, the government does not interfere. In fact, we are not happy with developments, where firm and comprehensive action is not taken," he added.

Despite the ongoing probe, Anwar was quick to defend the integrity of the security forces as a whole, stating that corruption typically involves only a small minority of individuals.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki holds up jewellery seized during an investigation linked to a former army chief at a press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya on January 15, 2026. — Picture by Yusof Isa

“I want members of the security forces, including the military and police, to know that as a whole they are highly capable, professional, and have made significant sacrifices.

“No negative perception should be in-directed at entire ministries or forces,” he said, clarifying that action is only taken against specific individuals.

He said the funds misappropriated — estimated to be between RM10 million and RM20 million in some cases — should have been channelled to support lower-ranking personnel or small-scale public projects.

Anwar also criticised those who downplay the seriousness of corruption or question enforcement actions taken against powerful individuals, noting that such moves are sometimes not fully supported even in Parliament.

Yesterday, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki exhibited tens of millions of ringgit in cash and luxury goods seized for the investigation into alleged corruption in army procurement contracts.

Former army chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan is currently remanded for seven days as part of the investigation.