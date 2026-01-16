JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 16 — A 34-year-old private clinic doctor was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his wife and five-year-old son at their home in Bandar Dato’ Onn late last year.

The accused, Chia Tong Hong, was charged with murdering his 37-year-old wife, Phun Lai Ling, and their son, Aaden Chia Yee Heng, on December 30, 2024.

No plea was recorded for the two murder charges, which were read out before Magistrate A. Shaarmini.

The double murder shocked the community after the victims were found dead with deep lacerations to their necks. Police had arrested Chia, who is the husband and father of the victims, on January 3.

In addition to the murder charges, Chia also faced two separate charges for attempting to obstruct the investigation.

He pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Atifah Hazimah Wahab to a charge of intentionally altering the position of his deceased son’s body.

He also pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Nabilah Nizam to a charge of disposing of his wife’s false nails with the intention of hiding evidence.

The murder charges were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries a mandatory death sentence or imprisonment of up to 40 years with caning.

The charges for obstructing justice and hiding evidence carry penalties of up to two years and seven years in prison, respectively.

No bail was granted to the accused.

The case has been set for mention on March 17, pending the submission of autopsy, DNA, chemistry, forensic, and toxicology reports.

The prosecution was conducted by a team of Deputy Public Prosecutors, while the accused was represented by counsel Bernard George.