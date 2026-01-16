PUTRAJAYA, Jan 16 — The federal government has no objections to the Selangor state government’s decision to implement centralised and modern pig farming at Bukit Tagar, Hulu Selangor, provided the area is deemed suitable from both an environmental and management perspective.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, said any farming project must meet environmental requirements and be carried out according to a strategic plan.

“If Bukit Tagar is found to be more suitable for the environment, the federal government has no issue with what the state government plans to do,” he told a press conference after delivering his 2026 New Year’s message at the ministry (MAFS) here today

He emphasised that the relocation of livestock farms should take into account environmental sustainability to prevent pollution that could negatively impact the well-being of the local community.

“The 500-acre area is vast, but it must adopt modern practices to avoid pollution. If done with modern farming systems, pollution will not occur,” he added.

He further noted that modern farming practices would not only ensure more efficient livestock management but would also have a positive impact on the environment and the local community.

Earlier it was reported that the Selangor state government has decided to implement the farming project in Bukit Tagar as a long-term strategy to restructure the industry, starting in 2030. — Bernama