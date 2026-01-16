KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today led the party in a direct plea to the King of Malaysia, asking that “compassion and leniency” be granted to the imprisoned Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Delivering his policy speech at the Umno General Assembly 2025, Zahid made the formal plea, which culminated in the entire Dewan Merdeka rising to chant “Daulat Tuanku” three times in a show of support.

“Umno humbly submits its plea and expresses its deepest gratitude to His Majesty the King of Malaysia, seeking His Majesty’s compassion for an individual named Najib Razak,” Zahid declared before party delegates in Dewan Merdeka.

He said the party is appealing for any consideration the King deemed appropriate for Najib to reunite with his family and the wider Umno community.

Najib is currently serving a prison sentence following his conviction in the SRC International case.

He sought house arrest after a 2024 pardons board decision halved his six-year sentence, claiming an additional royal “addendum order” from the previous Agong allowed him to serve the remainder at home.

His legal bid advanced through appeals, including a legal victory in August 2025 permitting pursuit, but the High Court rejected it last December 22, ruling the order invalid as it bypassed the pardons board under Article 42 of the Federal Constitution as house arrest was never discussed or advised there.

Last month, Najib was also convicted by the High Court of abuse of power and money laundering charges involving nearly RM2.2 billion linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).