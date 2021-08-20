Bursa Malaysia remains upbeat at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon on sustained buying momentum. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the positive territory at mid-afternoon on sustained buying momentum.

At 3.06pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 6.32 points to 1,521.27, from Thursday’s close of 1,514.95.

The index opened 2.28 points higher at 1,517.23.

On the broader market, both gainers and losers were equal at 443, while 415 counters were unchanged, 907 untraded and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.60 billion units worth RM1.15 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose three sen to RM8.12, Public Bank and Petronas Chemicals added one sen each to RM3.92 and RM7.98, respectively, while CIMB rose four sen to RM4.64, TNB shed two sen to RM9.88 and IHH Healthcare declined three sen to RM5.76.

Among the actives, KNM advanced 1.5 sen to 23 sen, Advance Synergy appreciated two sen to 19 sen, Kanger and TFP Solutions edged up half-a-sen to six sen and 21.5 sen, respectively, while Avillion eased 1.5 sen to 18.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index widened 45.46 points to 11,119.76, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 43.82 points to 10,834.50, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 52.94 points to 12,234.28, the FBM 70 went up 54.39 points to 14,581.70, and the FBM ACE added 13.18 points to 7,123.34.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 49.28 points higher at 14,845.98, the Plantation Index advanced 66.15 points for 6,439.65, and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.02 of-a-point to 188.89. — Bernama