Bursa Malaysia ends week on positive note

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Bursa Malaysia traded in narrow range today to end the week on a positive note, on mild buying momentum in the broader market.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 3.08 points or 0.20 per cent to close at 1,518.03 from yesterday’s close of 1,514.95.

The market bellwether opened 2.28 points higher at 1,517.23 and fluctuated between 1,515.79 and 1,522.68 throughout the trading session.

Market breadth was also positive with gainers outpacing losers 488 to 418, while 473 counters were unchanged, 829 untraded, and seven others suspended.

Turnover increased to 3.68 billion shares worth RM1.89 billion from 3.30 billion units worth RM1.99 billion yesterday.

A dealer said investors had priced in the political uncertainties to look forward for an economic recovery.

Fully vaccinated individuals in states that are under Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan will be allowed to dine-in at eateries, go camping, engage in individual and non-contact sports outdoors, as well as go to night markets starting today.

Today, Istana Negara has confirmed that Bera Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be Malaysia’s ninth prime minister and the swearing-in ceremony is set for August 21.

On the local bourse, heavyweights Maybank declined three sen to RM8.12, Public Bank added one sen to RM3.92, CIMB and Hong Leong Bank advanced four sen each to RM4.64 and RM18.34, respectively, while Petronas Chemicals fell three sen to RM7.94 and TNB and IHH Healthcare both dipped five sen to RM9.85 and RM5.74 respectively.

Among the actives, KNM increased 1.5 sen to 23 sen, Advance Synergy put on 2.0 sen to 19 sen, Kanger edged up half-a-sen to six sen, Destini bagged three sen to 21 sen, and Avillion eased two sen to 18 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 33.66 points to 11,107.96, the FBMT 100 Index bagged 29.06 points to 10,820.64, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 36.17 points to 12,217.51, the FBM 70 went up 71.54 points to 14,598.85, and the FBM ACE was 36.20 points higher at 7,146.36.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index put on 42.88 points to 6,416.38, the Financial Services Index gained 46.17 points to 14,842.87, and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.61 of-a-point to 188.26.

Main Market volume increased to 2.35 billion shares worth RM1.56 billion from yesterday’s 2.23 billion shares worth RM1.69 billion.

Warrants turnover swelled to 325.37 million units worth RM56.11 million from 291.83 million units worth RM53.03 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market expanded to 998.61 million shares worth RM269.36 million versus 771.37 million shares worth RM242.86 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 742.90 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (557.13 million), construction (85.67 million), technology (261.73 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (34.30 million), property (114.77 million), plantation (18.85 million), REITs (5.28 million), closed/fund (7,000), energy (358.65 million), healthcare (324.30 million), telecommunications and media (26.75 million), transportation and logistics (73.74 million), and utilities (35.66 million). — Bernama