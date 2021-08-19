Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon on lack of positive catalysts. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-afternoon on lack of positive catalysts.

At 3.05pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) lost 10.19 points to 1,515.05, from yesterday’s close of 1,525.24.

The index opened 0.56 of-a-point lower at 1,524.68.

On the broader market, losers surpassed gainers 598 to 301, while 415 counters were unchanged, 884 untraded and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.36 billion units worth RM1.24 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Axiata gained 2 sen to RM3.91, Maxis added 1 sen to RM4.38, Hong Leong Bank was flat at RM18.32, Maybank slipped 4 sen to RM8.10, Public Bank declined 2 sen to RM3.92, Tenaga Nasional trimmed 8 sen to RM9.81 and Press Metal lost 15 sen to RM4.90.

Among the actives, Avillion and Priceworth both edged up half-a-sen to 19.5 sen and 1.5 sen respectively, Destini rose 1.5 sen to 18 sen, Kanger was flat at 6.0 sen and Advance Synergy shed 2.5 sen to 17 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell by 65.73 points to 11,082.23, the FBMT 100 Index discounted 66.17 points to 10,798.08, the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 75.73 points to 12,187.02, the FBM 70 went down 64.14 points to 14,563.21 and the FBM ACE fell 19.51 points to 7,092.48.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index was 49.88 points easier to 14,809.15, the Plantation Index advanced 9.13 points for 6,402.99 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.62 point to 188.98. — Bernama