Bursa Malaysia ends lower, KLCI down 10.29 points

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Bursa Malaysia ended in negative territory on the ongoing political developments and also in line with regional peers.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell by 10.29 points or 0.67 per cent to end the day at 1,514.95 from yesterday’s close of 1,525.24.

The market bellwether opened 0.56 of-a-point lower at 1,524.68 and fluctuated between 1,513.78 and 1,524.68 throughout the trading session.

Market breadth was bearish with losers trouncing gainers 634 to 334, while 451 counters were unchanged, 779 untraded and seven others suspended.

Turnover decreased to 3.3 billion units worth RM1.99 billion from Wednesday’s 3.83 billion units worth RM2.2 billion.

Regionally, Singapore’s Straits Times Index decreased 1.42 per cent to 3,081.08, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index weakened by 2.13 per cent to 25,316.33 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 reduced by 1.1 per cent to 27,281.17.

Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional added 1 sen to RM9.90, IHH Healthcare was flat at RM5.79, Maybank fell 5 sen to RM8.09, Public Bank eased 3 sen to RM3.91, Petronas Chemicals and Hong Leong Bank declined 2 sen each to RM7.97 and RM18.30 respectively, while Press Metal slid 14 sen to RM4.91 and Digi was 3 sen easier to RM4.25.

Among the actives, Avillion gained 1 sen to 20 sen, My E.G. jumped 17 sen to RM1.82, Destini rose 1.5 sen to 18 sen, Advance Synergy went down 2.5 sen to 17 sen while Dagang Nexchange and Kanger both inched down half-a-sen to 74 sen and 5.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shed 73.66 points to 11,074.30, the FBMT 100 Index dipped 73.57 points to 10,790.68, the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 81.41 points to 12,181.34, the FBM 70 went down 100.04 points to 14,527.31, and the FBM ACE was 1.83 point to 7,110.16.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 20.36 points to 6,373.50, the Financial Services Index slipped 62.33 points to 14,796.70 and the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.73 point to 188.87.

Main Market volume decreased to 2.23 billion shares worth RM1.69 billion from yesterday’s 2.70 billion shares worth RM1.83 billion.

Warrants turnover appreciated to 291.83 million units worth RM53.03 million from 181.58 million units worth RM340.70 million yesterday.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 771.37 million shares worth RM242.86 million versus yesterday’s 917.01 million shares worth RM340.70 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 718.05 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (605.88 million), construction (67.86 million), technology (350.48 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (49.24 million), property (109.33 million), plantation (56.96 million), REITs (58.82 million), closed/fund (38,000), energy (139.45 million), healthcare (43.38 million), telecommunications and media (27.23 million), transportation and logistics (39.67 million), and utilities (1.45 million). — Bernama