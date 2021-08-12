Serba Dinamik shares rise on O&M, EPCC contract wins

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 ― Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s shares on Bursa Malaysia went up in the early session today as investors reacted positively to the company’s announcement of new contract wins yesterday.

At 10.05am, the counter emerged as one of the most actively traded stocks, rising 1.5 sen to 41.5 sen with 22.46 million shares changing hands.

The group, through its Malaysian and Indonesian subsidiaries, has secured 15 operations and maintenance (O&M) and engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts.

In a statement on Wednesday, the global integrated oil and gas service provider said eight out of the 15 contracts have a combined estimated value of US$467.7 million.

Serba Dinamik said its Indonesian unit, PT SDI secured three O&M jobs in Indonesia -- two from PT Pertamina, and one from Saka Energi Muriah Ltd.

The group also bagged an EPCC contract via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Serba Dinamik International Ltd, involving the 57.3-megawatt (MW) Myagdi Khola Hydropower project in Nepal’s Gandaki Province.

It had also bagged several contracts from Gas Malaysia Distribution Sdn Bhd. ― Bernama