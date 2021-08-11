Bursa Malaysia seeks public feedback on enhanced framework for main market advisers

Bursa Malaysia said interested parties are invited to submit their comments and feedback to Bursa Malaysia by September 14, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 ― Bursa Malaysia Bhd has issued a consultation paper seeking public feedback on the proposed amendments to the Main Market Listing Requirements in relation to the enhanced framework for Main Market advisers and submission of corporate proposals.

The proposed amendments include aligning the Principal Adviser framework under the Main Market Listing Requirements, with the Securities Commission Malaysia’s Recognised Principal Adviser framework for the Main Market, as well as enhancing the accountability of a Recognised Principal Adviser and its key officers involved in submitting certain significant corporate proposals to the exchange.

“In addition, the exchange is proposing other amendments to the Main Market Listing Requirements for clarity and consistency such as clarifying the eligibility of independent adviser for a Major Disposal and voluntary withdrawal of listing, as well as requiring the completion of the Mandatory Accreditation Programme by applicant’s directors prior to listing,” it said in a statement today.

The consultation paper on the proposed amendments to the Main Market Listing Requirements is available at https://www.bursamalaysia.com/regulation/public_consultation.

The exchange welcomes views from the public.

